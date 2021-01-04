Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,827 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,571,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,032,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

