Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Daily Journal worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DJCO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daily Journal by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Daily Journal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,507 shares of company stock worth $4,813,300 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Daily Journal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $404.00 on Monday. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

