Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waitr were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,005,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Research analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waitr news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 266,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at $731,810.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waitr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

