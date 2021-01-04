Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $710,000 Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $507,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

USX opened at $6.84 on Monday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $339.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

