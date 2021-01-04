Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Business First Bancshares worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 55.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 26.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.