Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Quotient worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Quotient by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of QTNT opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Quotient Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

