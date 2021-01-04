Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Weyco Group worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of WEYS opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Weyco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $155.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

