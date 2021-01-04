Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYM stock opened at $91.51 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.