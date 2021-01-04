Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Capital City Bank Group worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

