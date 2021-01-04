ChatCoin Trading Down 30.3% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $570,657.96 and approximately $283,454.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,859.90 or 1.00565978 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00040148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.