Chronobank Market Capitalization Hits $749,983.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

About Chronobank

TIME is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chrono.tech

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.