Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 284,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.02.

NYSE C traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $60.14. 21,261,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,005,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

