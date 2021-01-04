Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $17.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

