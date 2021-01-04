Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $3.22. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 9,942 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $104,780.00. Insiders have bought 229,095 shares of company stock worth $412,015 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

