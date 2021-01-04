Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,242 shares of company stock worth $4,753,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

