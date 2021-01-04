CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $3.45. CNFinance shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

CNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 422.30 and a quick ratio of 422.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.67.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Research analysts predict that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

