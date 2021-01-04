CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 59.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 75.5% against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $62,592.60 and $5.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005283 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001589 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004964 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000220 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000985 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

