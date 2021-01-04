Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $77.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.83 million and the lowest is $75.06 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $74.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $313.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $345.44 million, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $378.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $581,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 8,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,700. The company has a market cap of $687.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.