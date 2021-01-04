Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $77.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.83 million and the lowest is $75.06 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $74.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $313.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $345.44 million, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $378.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $581,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 8,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,700. The company has a market cap of $687.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

