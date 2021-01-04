Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $405.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,202.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.01284428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00225374 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

