Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400,844 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $50.50. 1,636,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,245,381. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.