Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives $64.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE CBU opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
