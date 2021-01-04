ContentBox (BOX) Trading 18.7% Higher This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00284476 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,304,465 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

