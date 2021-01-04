Contrasting AerCap (NYSE:AER) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK)

AerCap (NYSE:AER) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AerCap and MediGreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerCap -0.37% 10.59% 2.20% MediGreen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AerCap and MediGreen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerCap $4.94 billion 1.21 $1.15 billion $8.43 5.41 MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AerCap has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Risk and Volatility

AerCap has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AerCap and MediGreen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerCap 0 0 5 0 3.00 MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A

AerCap currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given AerCap’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AerCap is more favorable than MediGreen.

Summary

AerCap beats MediGreen on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of July 29, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,357 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

