Contrasting Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) & Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cambium Networks and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 0 6 0 3.00 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 2.70% 21.92% 5.48% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and Proxim Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million 2.41 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -80.90 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambium Networks.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Proxim Wireless on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

