Contrasting New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -43.49% -7.60% -3.48% Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78%

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New York City REIT and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 3 5 0 2.63

New York City REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.13%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York City REIT and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $70.53 million 1.47 N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 3.82 -$76.00 million $0.39 85.97

New York City REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats New York City REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

