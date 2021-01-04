Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CORT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

CORT stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 7,883 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,475.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $11,290,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,086,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

