COTI (COTI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.43 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. COTI has a market capitalization of $29.64 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00124950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00545462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144956 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00267144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050935 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

