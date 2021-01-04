CoTrader (COT) Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. CoTrader has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $49,006.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, CoTrader has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00306149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00022776 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

