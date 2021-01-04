Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.20 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Covesting has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $101,767.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covesting has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00306316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00022964 BTC.

About Covesting

COV is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.