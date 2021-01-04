Craig Hallum Increases DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $24.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.14% from the company’s previous close.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.47 on Monday. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in DZS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

