Cream (CRM) Price Up 54.9% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Cream has a total market cap of $48,851.74 and $23.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,436.35 or 1.00908717 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008832 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00278902 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00463108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00145958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002609 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

