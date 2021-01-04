Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Achieves $435.91 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $435.91 million and $6.63 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,615.90 or 0.99212346 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011222 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042007 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,819 coins and its circulating supply is 540,359,571 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

