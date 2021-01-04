Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $0.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

