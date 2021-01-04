Critical Contrast: Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) & VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Biomerica and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 134.27%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 8.75 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -21.65 VolitionRx $17.10 million 10.96 -$16.10 million ($0.41) -9.49

Biomerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VolitionRx. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77% VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biomerica beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

