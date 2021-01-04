Critical Review: Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Systems and LivePerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Systems $34.30 million 10.44 $10.97 million N/A N/A LivePerson $291.61 million 14.27 -$96.07 million ($1.29) -48.24

Intelligent Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Intelligent Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Intelligent Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Systems and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 LivePerson 0 2 12 0 2.86

Intelligent Systems presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.60%. LivePerson has a consensus target price of $60.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.89%. Given Intelligent Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intelligent Systems is more favorable than LivePerson.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Systems and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Systems 26.64% 24.36% 19.18% LivePerson -35.41% -60.48% -16.59%

Volatility & Risk

Intelligent Systems has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelligent Systems beats LivePerson on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

