Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Reaches $4.35 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001684 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $9,670.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.94 or 0.00336531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00034695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00023287 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

