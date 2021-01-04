CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $4.84 million and $107,203.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00543603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00145396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00267926 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051843 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

