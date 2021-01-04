Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 7,974 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 4,454.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGN stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

