Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Modine Manufacturing worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $71,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 162.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $315,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

MOD stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $642.42 million, a PE ratio of -114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $12.93.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

