Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,295 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LADR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $391,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 686,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,105 shares of company stock worth $2,487,791. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

