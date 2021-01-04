Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,616,000. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 283,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 79,605 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,509,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after buying an additional 1,620,857 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,057,000. Finally, Lasry Marc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasry Marc now owns 2,720,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 1,120,857 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

