Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 9,274 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Immersion worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Immersion by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

IMMR opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.80, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $243,399.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock worth $29,595,643. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

