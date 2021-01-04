Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 157.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $103.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $774,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,801.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,138 shares of company stock worth $41,554,723 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

