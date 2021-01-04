Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CMTL opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $37.34.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.