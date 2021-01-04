Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 50,377 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSKY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

In other news, CEO David Zalik bought 1,105,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,835,113.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 over the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

