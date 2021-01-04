Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,278 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,337,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after acquiring an additional 279,304 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,034,680.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,108 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,210 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $172.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

