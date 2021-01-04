Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,843,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $5.27 on Monday, reaching $221.83. 32,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.