Curve DAO Token Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $104.64 million and $68.69 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00277549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.95 or 0.02063609 BTC.

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

