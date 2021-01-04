CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,244,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

