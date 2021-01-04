Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth about $156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 73.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 147.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 2,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,876. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.